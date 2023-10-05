NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
