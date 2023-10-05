NU (NYSE:NU) Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.25. New Street Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 351.68 and a beta of 1.12. NU has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts expect that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NU by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in NU by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.