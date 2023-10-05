Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

