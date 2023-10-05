Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NAZ opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

