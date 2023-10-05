Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

