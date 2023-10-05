Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

