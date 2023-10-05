Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAN opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $157,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

