Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIM opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

