Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddity Tech traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 241011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
