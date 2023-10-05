Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $28.08

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $31.34. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 630,495 shares changing hands.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

