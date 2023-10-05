Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 346322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Olaplex Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

