Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 250.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 87,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,869. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.