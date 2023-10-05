Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 250.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Get Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 87,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,869. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.