OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,788 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

