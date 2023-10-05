OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,173 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 62,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,584. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

