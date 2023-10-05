OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 129,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,957. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.