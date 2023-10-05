OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

