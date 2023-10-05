OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $64.62. 362,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,491. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

