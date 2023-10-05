OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.