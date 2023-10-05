OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises 3.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 218,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

