OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.20.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $897.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,480. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $932.58 and a 200-day moving average of $920.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.71 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

