OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $87.19 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

