OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 6,843,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,108,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.