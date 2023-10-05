OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

NVS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.35. 354,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

