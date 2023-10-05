OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.28. 132,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,570. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

