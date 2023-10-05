OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,291,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after purchasing an additional 348,252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 252,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,396. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

