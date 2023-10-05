OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

