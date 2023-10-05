ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 1,066,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,501. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

