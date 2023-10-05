O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $897.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $705.71 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

