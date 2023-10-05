Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.25

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 344322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

