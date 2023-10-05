Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $16.53 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $155.82. 447,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,350. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

