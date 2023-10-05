Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $17.11 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 4.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $91.77. 838,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

