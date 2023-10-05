Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 3,545 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 1,857,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,189,102. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

