OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 392,861 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,307,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 886,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 144,506 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

