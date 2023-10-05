Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.8 %

OXBR opened at $1.59 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

