Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.8 %
OXBR opened at $1.59 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
