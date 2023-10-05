Panmure Gordon Upgrades abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to “Buy”

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 181 ($2.19) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 213 ($2.57) to GBX 177 ($2.14) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $166.14.

abrdn Price Performance

About abrdn

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

