Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 15.10 and last traded at 15.13, with a volume of 4939 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 19.59.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.62 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paramount Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.