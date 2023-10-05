Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.04

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 24253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 581.8% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 87,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.