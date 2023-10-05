Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,251. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.