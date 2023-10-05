PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $8.98 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.