Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 170 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $90,650.80.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $230.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

