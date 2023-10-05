Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 415,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,100. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

