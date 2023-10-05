Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 578,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,602. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.