Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $116.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

