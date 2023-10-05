Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $134.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

