Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,856,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

