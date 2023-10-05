PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.