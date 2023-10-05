PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Trading Halts Explained
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.