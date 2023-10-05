Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

