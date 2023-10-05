Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $260.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.11 and its 200-day moving average is $243.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

