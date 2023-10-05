Polymath Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,325.41 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $108.93 million and approximately $70,325.41 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00233803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

