Preto Joseph Del Sells 479 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $23,063.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12.

On Monday, August 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72.

On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $2,061,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.